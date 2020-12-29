A TRADE DEAL between Britain and Turkey was agreed during a video call on Tuesday December 29 when International Trade Secretary Liz Truss spoke with Turkey’s trade minister Rushar Pekcan.

Last year, trade with Turkey was worth £18.6 billion (€20.5 billion) and the terms will be identical to those enjoyed whilst Britain was still a member of the European Union.

According to Ms Truss, the UK has now agreed trade deals covering 62 countries plus the EU worth £885 billion (€974 billion) with more deals to be concluded.

