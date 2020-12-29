Britain Needs To Vaccinate Two Million A Week To Prevent A Third COVID-19 Wave.

Britain must vaccinate a minimum of at least two million people a week in order to avoid a third wave of the coronavirus outbreak, a study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) has concluded.

The UK has had more than 71,000 deaths from the coronavirus and has recorded over 2.3 million cases of COVID-19 infections as of late Monday, Dec. 28. according to government figures.

“The most stringent intervention scenario with tier 4 England-wide and schools closed during January and 2 million individuals vaccinated per week, is the only scenario we considered which reduces peak ICU burden below the levels seen during the first wave”, the LSHTM report said. “In the absence of substantial vaccine roll-out, cases, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and deaths in 2021 may exceed those in 2020.”

Itis understood that the United Kingdom will roll out the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Jan. 4, with its approval by the country’s medical regulator expected within days. So far, 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since inoculations began.

