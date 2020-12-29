U.S. Reports First Case Of Coronavirus Mutation First Found In The UK.
Colorado officials have today, Tuesday, reported the first known case in the United States of a person infected with the mutation-laden coronavirus variant that has been circulating rapidly across much of the United Kingdom and the rest of the world.
The case involves a male in his 20s who is currently in isolation in Elbert County and, worryingly, has no recent travel history, according to a tweet from the office of Gov. Jared Polis. “The individual has no close contacts identified so far but public health officials are working to identify other potential cases and contacts through thorough contact tracing interviews,” the tweet said.
Researchers have now detected the more transmissible variant in viral samples in at least 17 countries outside the United Kingdom, including as far away as Australia and South Korea, as of Tuesday afternoon. Officials in Canada have also identified two cases, the first in North America.
