Londons Intensive Care Units Reach 114 per cent Capacity.

Urgent requests are being made to transfer patients in need of intensive care from London to hospitals in Yorkshire. Leaked figures reveal that critical care is now running at over 100 per cent of capacity across the south-east and east of England.

The president of the Intensive Care Society said that NHS England would need to do more to focus the “full force of NHS resources” on covid-19 care, including endorsing the cancellation of all routine operations requiring an intensive care bed.

Senior sources in intensive care confirmed there had been requests in recent days for transfers from London to several major hospitals in Yorkshire, because of a lack of capacity in the capital. It is not yet clear whether the transfers have been made, or will be in coming days. There are also reports of a critical care transfer of a covid-19 patient from East Kent to Plymouth, in Devon, although the trusts involved have declined to comment on the reason for this.

Patients are also reportedly being moved to hospitals 65 miles away as beds and oxygen run out as Covid admissions rise. NHS critical care doctor Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden tweeted that no oxygen machines are left at one trust, with no beds left for some patients at their own local hospitals.

The president of the Doctors’ Association UK warned: “Hospitals are running out of oxygen. One trust has no non-invasive machines left. “ICUs are tweeting for volunteers to prone patients. Transfer teams being requested to move patients 65+ miles to the nearest hospital with critical care capacity.”

