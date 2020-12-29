Breaking News – French Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin Dies Aged 98

BREAKING NEWS – French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at the hospital in Nouveau in western Paris aged 98.

Cardin, who was born in Treviso, Italy in 1922 but emigrated to France as a young child, founded his own fashion house in 1950, introduced the “bubble dress” in 1954 and in the following decades he built up a global business empire.

The unpleasant event was announced by the family of the famous fashion designer and was reported by news agency AFP, causing great mourning worldwide.

He was known for his avant-garde style and loved geometric patterns that went beyond the classical norms, bringing stylish clothes to the masses.

In 2011, Cardin tried to sell his business, valuing it at €1 billion, although the Wall Street Journal considered it to be worth about a fifth of that amount. Ultimately he did not sell the brand.

He has been a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador since 1991 and FAO Goodwill Ambassador since October 16, 2009.

