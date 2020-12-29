BREAKING NEWS – Atlético Madrid have terminated Diego Costa’s contract following an official statement from the club on Tuesday, December 29.

Following yesterday’s news that Costa could be allowed to leave for free after asking the club to terminate his contract in January, the club have granted the player’s wishes.

Atlético de Madrid and Diego Costa have reached an agreement for the termination of the striker’s contract, which was to end on June 30, 2021. The striker asked to leave the club for personal reasons a few days ago and on Tuesday signed the termination of his contract.

Since he arrived at our club in 2006 at age just 17, the forward played 215 official matches in two stages, scoring 83 goals and providing 36 assists. During his time at Atlético de Madrid, he won one LaLiga title (2013-14), one Copa del Rey (2013), one Europa League (2018) and two UEFA Super Cups (2010 and 2018).

The club thanked Diego Costa for his dedication during these years and wished him well in the next stage of his professional career.

It is unknown where the striker will end up next but there is likely to be many clubs after the prolific 32-year-old striker.

