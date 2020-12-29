BILLY CONNOLLY Admits He Has ‘Made Peace With Death’, in his television special ‘It’s Been A Pleasure’



Billy Connolly, the legendary 78-year-old Scottish comedian, during his emotional ITV showbusiness-farewell documentary, It’s Been a Pleasure, on Monday, December 28, admitted that he has made peace with death, referring to his battle with Parkinson’s.

Speaking about his Parkinson’s, Billy said, “It’s got me, it will get me and it will end me, but that’s okay with me. I am not defined by it”, adding he has just started writing his new autobiography, and that drawing has given his a “new lease of life”.

Pamela Stephenson, Billy’s 71-year-old Australian wife of 31 years, said about him, “What he wants to do is take it easy, he wants to fish on his dock in Florida, and enjoy the sunshine, watch television and drink tea and eat biscuits, that’s what he wants to do.”

A ‘Who’s Who’ of megastar fans paid tribute to the Glasgow Comic, including Sir Paul McCartney, Whoopi Goldberg, Sir Elton John, and Russell Brand, during the look back through Billy’s incredible showbiz career, and as the documentary drew to an end, Billy finished with a message to his fans, “It’s been a pleasure talking to you all those years. I couldn’t have done anything without you, you have been magnificent. I am very touched. But remember, I am very happy where I am and it’s because of you, and what you made my life. I’ve got no complaints at all”.

