Beijing Orders 10 Areas Of The City Into Lockdown After New COVID Outbreak.



Beijing has ordered on the perimeter closure of 10 areas of Shunyi, a district in the northeast of the Chinese capital. This is the first closure that the city has experienced since July when the last registered outbreaks were registered.

-- Advertisement --



The city has confirmed 16 new cases of covid-19 and three asymptomatic infected since December 18. Seven of these cases have been diagnosed this in Beijing, which until a week ago had not confirmed any local infections for five months. The perimeter closure aims to prevent new outbreaks occurring before the New Year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Beijing Orders 10 Areas Of The City Into Lockdown After New COVID Outbreak”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.