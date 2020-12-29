AUSTRALIA threatens backpackers with being deported after massive parties were seen on Christmas day.

Christmas day in Sydney saw hundreds of people gather on the beaches, as social distancing was abandoned and no masks were in sight. The partygoers and backpackers are thought to be mainly British, as hoards descended on Bronte Beach to celebrate Christmas. The beach is near the famous Bondi beach that has recently been damaged by storms.

-- Advertisement --



The pandemic is being carefully handled in Australia with severe restrictions that had been working, as no outbreaks had occurred locally in months. Many were horrified at the partying and flouting of restrictions.

Shortly before Christmas the number of cases was growing so the area saw measures taken once again, including locking down northern beaches and preventing Christmas gatherings.

According to the BBC, Alex Hawke Australia’s Immigration Minister said, “If somebody is threatening public safety or health, their visa can be cancelled and revoked.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Australia Threatens Backpackers with Being Deported”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.