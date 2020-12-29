ATLETICO MADRID Enquire About Loaning Marcos Alonso From Chelsea in the January transfer window



Atletico Madrid have, according to The Independent, contacted Chelsea about taking former Real Madrid and Spain full-back, Marcos Alonso, on loan when the January transfer window opens.

Madrid-born Alonso has not featured in any of Frank Lampard’s Chelsea teams since late September, with Emerson Palmieri taking his position at full-back in the team, so it would appear that he is surplus to the manager’s requirements, with it being reported that the club are happy to let him leave, even after Ben Chilwell’s recent injury scare.

Alonso originally played 11 years for Atletico’s city rivals, Real Madrid, before moving to Bolton Wanderers in 2010, and Atletico manager Diego Simeone, is a known admirer of the Spanish full-back, so it could be a happy return to his home city for Alonso. There had been recent rumours of Inter Milan wanting to sign him, but that has not materialised.

