Andalucía Registers 780 New Coronavirus Cases And 48 deaths In The Last 24 hours

Andalucía Registers 780 New Coronavirus Cases 48 deaths in The Last 24 hours.

Spain’s Andalucía has registered 780 New coronavirus cases and a further 48 deaths over the last 24 hours. Over the last three days, the number of hospitalised patients has risen to a total number of 1,061. However, even though increasing recently, looking back to November 10, this figure was three times more at 3,478. The health services have reported an increase of 35 patients in the last 24 hours, 225 of which are in ICU’s. The Junta de Andalucía also reported that 297 people recovered from the disease in Malaga today, Dec.29, a total of 157 of the regions total cases were registered in the province.

The total number of people infected by the coronavirus across the region, since the beginning of the pandemic now totals at a quarter of a million (258,058). Sadly, the death toll, due to the coronavirus, is 5,118 people

The incidence of infections per 100,000 inhabitants now stands at 133.4 cases.

