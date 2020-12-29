Almuñecar is to become the first Smart Tourist Destination in Granada after the town council awarded the state company SEGITTUR the responsibility of creating an action plan to become a DTI.

THE local authority is investing almost €18,000 and has set a deadline of two months.

-- Advertisement --



“Almuñécar will become the first smart tourism destination in the province of Granada in 2021, and become part of the select club of tourist destinations in Spain that have this recognition,” said Deputy Mayor and Delegate of Tourism and Beaches, Daniel Barbero.

The Secretary of State for Tourism, through SEGITTUR, leads the Intelligent Tourist Destinations project, a pioneer at an international level, whose objective “is to implement a new model to improve tourism competitiveness and development”:

Barbero added: “This initiative generates the appropriate mechanisms to facilitate the rapid incorporation of innovations in destinations”.

An Intelligent Tourist Destination (DTI) “is an innovative tourist destination, consolidated on a cutting-edge technological infrastructure, which guarantees the sustainable development of the tourist territory, accessible to all, and facilitates the interaction and integration of the visitor with the environment”:

It is designed to increase the quality of visitors’ experience in the destination and improves the quality of life of the residents.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almuñécar to become Smart Tourist Destination”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.