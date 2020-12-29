Almuñecar Band plans to inject festive cheer and fill the streets with music

Almuñecar Band plans to inject festive cheer and fill the streets with music
Almuñecar Band plans to inject festive cheer and fill the streets with music next week.

Under the direction of David Pino, The Municipal Music Band of Almuñécar, will do a ‘musical tour’ performing in the streets and squares on Saturday, January 2, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

The musical repertoire will consist of popular Christmas carols combined with pasodobles, according to Pino.

The Musical Walk, win collaboration of the Department of Culture, will begin at the School of Music, and will continue into Calle Mariana Pineda, Calle Cañón, in front of the Farmacia de Avenida Andalucía, the House of Culture, the Cuesta de la Iglesia and the Plaza de la Constitución.


Theband will then make their way to Avenida Europa, Plaza Picasso, Calle Guadix, Avenida Costa del Sol and Avenida Cala.

After a break, the tour will continue to its final destination, Madrid Square.


