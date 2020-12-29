Algerian President Returns Home After Receiving Covid-19 Treatment in Germany

Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Returns Home After Receiving Covid-19 Treatment in Germany.



President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned to Algeria, today, Tuesday, and appeared on state television after a two-month absence in Germany, where he received a course of treatment for Covid-19.

“It is hard to be far from one’s country,” Tebboune said, according to footage broadcast after he arrived from Berlin at around 6:00 pm (1700 GMT). Tebboune, who looked to have regained weight and in good health since his last television appearance over two weeks ago, was greeted by several senior Algerian officials, including Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad and army chief of staff Said Chengriha.

The president spoke briefly, wishing “a happy new year to all Algerians”, “much better than 2020”, and implying that he was almost cured of the virus.

