Albanian Rapper Makes a Fortune With Instruction Videos on How to Sneak into Britain Illegally.

A 20-year-old Albanian rapper has been making “instruction videos” on YouTube to boast about his knowledge of how to sneak into the UK illegally and make a new life there. Dijonis Biba’s guides, which include tips on using fake IDs and reveal which airports will not detect the false documents, have been so far viewed more than 100,000 times.

Originally from northern Albania, he is usually pictured wearing designer clothes and standing in front of sports cars, or hosting nightly online chats in London.

He described how to use Ireland as a back door to get into the UK using fake Romanian ID. The video from September last year has racked up 30,000 views. “Get fake cards and get from Spain then do Dublin. When you get to Dublin claim asylum then you get another fake ID costing you 300 euros then on [an] airplane to London,” he said.

Answering questions from a viewer, Biba said he got his fake Romanian passport from a friend. Streaming giant YouTube has so far refused to remove the videos and has claimed they do not violate its policies. It insisted the clips shared Biba’s experience entering a country but did not offer services or detailed information to help transit or border crossing.

