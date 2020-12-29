Forty-five per cent of those selected randomly to take part in mass screening in Algarrobo failed to turn up.

AND of the 263 people tested, two were positive for Covid.

-- Advertisement --



The screening was organised by the Ministry of Health and Family of the Junta de Andalucía to determine the extent of the virus in the municipality, which has had one of the highest incidences in the entire province of Malaga.

The council thanked residents who attended the screening, “demonstrating effort and sense of responsibility” and urged the public to maintain the recommended sanitary measures of use of a mask, social distancing and avoid massive family and social gatherings.

“If doing so, we must respect the rules of no more than 10 people and two different family groups, and always in open and ventilated spaces. Our health depends on everyone,” said the council in a statement.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “45% of those selected decline Algarrobo mass Covid screening”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.