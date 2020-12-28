Young patients treated to premiere of Disney film from hospital bed

Young patients admitted to Hospital de la Axarquia were treated to a Christmas Day premiere of Disney and Pixar film ‘Soul’ from their hospital beds.

THE pioneering initiative promoted by the Italfarmaco Group and The Walt Disney Company saw around 1,000 children in 60 hospitals in Andalucia and across Spain and Portugal get to watch the new Disney all-star cast offering on hospital wards.

Miguel Moreno of the Health Area Management, said: “It is a tremendous joy to be able to see how the little ones enjoy a premiere movie in their room, making their stay with us more bearable.”

On behalf of the health service, he also sent festive greetings and urged people to “enjoy the festivities with caution and in compliance with the standards so necessary during the pandemic situation”.

