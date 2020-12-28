Young cocaine addict uses lockdown to change his life after being hooked for years.

Jonathon Macleod, aged 24 from Motherwell has spent most of his adult life being addicted to drugs, after first taking cocaine at only 15 years-old. The drug use began as recreational, at football games when he was with friends but soon he was an addict.

The young Scot, found that the drugs quickly took control over him and his life, as he became depressed and started to have suicidal thoughts. Rock bottom did not even hit when Jonathon took cocaine for several days in a go and suffered a heart attack that landed him in hospital.

This summer though, everything changed in the world with the pandemic and lockdown. With football matches being cancelled and pubs closed, Jonathon found that these events that would normally trigger his drug use, were not there anymore.

He took the brave step of joining Cocaine Anonymous (CA) and started their programme to get clean and change his life. Jonathon took to Twitter to show the world that he had made 90 days sober.

