Wounded Hiker Rescued after Fall

A Wounded Hiker was Rescued after Falling in the area of the Castle of Tebar in Aguilas.

Emergency services and police rushed to the rescue of a woman in Aguilas on Sunday evening. The woman had fallen and injured herself on the slopes of the hills near the Castle of Tebar.

A call was received by the Murcia Region Emergency Coordination Centre on 1-1-2 saying that a woman had fallen and could no longer walk due to her injuries. The woman was rescued by the local police, the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium and an ambulance at around 6.30 pm.

The woman aged 49, was suspected to have a fractured ankle and she was moved to a health centre to be fully assessed for her injuries.

