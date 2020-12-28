Woman stabbed to death by partner

A WOMAN, 51, died yesterday, December 27, in Ciudad Real, after she was stabbed in the neck by her partner.

The Guardia Civil reported that the alleged attacker, 46, had been arrested within hours after setting up a search operation.

The attacker had a criminal record and his three children had a restraining order against him for domestic violence from 2013. His former partner died that year.

However, he had no prior complaints against him for violent behaviour or abuse towards his current partner.

The attack took place in the home which the couple shared in the town of Villarrubia de los Ojos. According to the 112 emergency services, woman was still alive when Guardia Civil and Local Police arrived at the scene, but she had a severe wound to her neck caused by a knife.

Paramedics rushed to the house but were unable to save the woman who was stabbed to death by her partner.

The domestic violence hotline is 016.

