Woman Attacks Paramedics Who Saved Her From Burning Building

WOMAN attacks paramedics who saved from a burning building on Christmas Eve

Amy Winter, 40, was arrested shortly after paramedics pulled her from her burning home on the afternoon of December 24 as she launched a vicious attack on paramedics who were trying to administer first aid. After fire-fighters rescued her from the house in Brighton she repeatedly punched paramedics, causing them both injuries to their arms.

Ms Winter pleaded to two counts of assault at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December, 26 and was sentenced to two concurrent six-month sentences in prison.

Superintendent Rachel Swinney, from Sussex Police, said: ‘All emergency services workers put their lives on the line to protect the public 365 days a year, assaults on any emergency services worker will not be tolerated.’

