Warner Bros Announce Wonder Woman 3

WARNER BROS waited only two days from the first screening of 1984 to announce that Wonder Woman 3 will go ahead.

Fans of Wonder Woman will also be pleased to know that Gal Gadot, will return, as will director Patty Jenkins. Currently Wonder Woman 1984 can be seen in some cinemas, and the controversial decision was taken to air on HBO Max at the same time. HBO Max is available in the U.S and many fans stayed home and made 1984 their Christmas movie of choice. The dual release seems to be working well for Warner Bros. so far.

The official statement about the third instalment came from Warner Bros. made through Variety and Toby Emmerich said, “As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy.”

