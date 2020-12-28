Velez-Malaga clarifies new animal welfare and protection law

Velez-Malaga council has met with representatives of the College of Veterinarians to clarify the town’s new animal welfare and protection law.

COUNCILLOR for the Environment, Antonio Ariza, stressed the importance of making this ordinance known to veterinary professionals “to coordinate with them a correct and effective practical application of it, through their experience and direct knowledge of the difficulties they face in their day-to-day professional life”.

He said the ordinance seeks to ensure the welfare and protection of ‘companion animals’ and ultimately avoiding abuse and abandonment.

This is also supported by a program for the management and control of urban feline colonies through the CES method (capture, sterilisation and release).

In addition, the new law will aim to promote responsible animal ownership, the fight against abandonment, the promotion of adoption, sterilisation and the rules for a good coexistence among all residents of the town.

The council has also met with animal rescue associations, police and other emergency services to “establish procedures and the responsibilities of each group or organisation”.

