Urgent Search On For 17 Fisherman after Russian Trawler Sinks in the Barents Sea.

A fishing trawler has reportedly sunk in the northern Barents Sea leaving 17 people missing, Russian news agencies reported on Monday, Dec. 28, citing emergency services reports.

-- Advertisement --



A total of five rescue vessels are still searching for survivors but so far only two people have been rescued out of the 19-member crew, Interfax said. The emergency services were quoted saying that ice accumulation may have led to the sinking of the vessel. The treacherous weather is hampering rescue attempts together with high winds and below-freezing temperatures- authorities now fear for the men’s survival.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Urgent Search On For 17 Fisherman after Russian Trawler Sinks in the Barents Sea”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.