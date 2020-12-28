LAST week after we published in edition 1851 of Euro Weekly News an appeal for help in finding missing Michael Wright, his sister contacted us to confirm that he had been found and was currently in hospital receiving treatment.

Another missing person is 64-year-old Estrella Isabel Domínguez García who has not been seen since Christmas Eve and some 50 people including National Police, Local Police firefighters and Civil Protection have been searching for her.

An initial search in the Son Quint, La Vileta and the caves near the cemetery in the outskirts of Palma did not result in finding her and as the weather gets colder so, fears for her safety increase.

The missing Estrella is 1.62 metres tall, is slim with brown hair and eyes and will be in need of medication, so please report any sighting by calling 642 650 775 or 649 952 957 or send an email to sosdesaparecidos@sosdesaparecidos.com.

