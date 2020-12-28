Torrevieja Traffic Lights Not Working On Busiest Streets

TRAFFIC lights on some of the busiest streets in the Costa Blanca’s Torrevieja are still not working after four months

Traffic lights installed on busy Torrevieja streets last August are still not in working order, causing a risk for pedestrians and confusion for motorists. The lights at the junction the of La Libertad and Juan Aparicio promenades, and on Paseo Vista Alegre, two crowded areas which provide access to the famous port area, have been redundant for four months. Head of Security, Federico Alarcon, told Informacion that the issue is that the electrical supply still has not been connected.

Alarcon said the City Council is at fault for the delay, which causes chaos in the busy summer months. The current maintenance contract for the 43 traffic crossings in Torrevieja city is with the Murciana Traffic Company; the contract costs €356,000 and is valid for four years.

