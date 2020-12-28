TOM CRUISE Building A Covid-Safe Studio To Finish Mission Impossible after filming grinds to a halt again

Tom Cruise has reportedly taken over a top-secret military base in Longcross, Surrey, according to The Sun, where he is planning to spend millions of pounds constructing a Covid-safe film set, to complete his latest Mission Impossible franchise, which has been plagued by a series of problems in recent months, related to the coronavirus situation, with crew members walking off the set recently after 58-year-old Cruise’s foul-mouthed outburst against them, for what he saw as flouting of the coronavirus rules on set.

This means moving the production from its current location in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, to the former MoD base in Surrey, with Cruise seemingly determined not to give in.

Filming had already been stopped twice in Italy before moving to the UK to continue, with Cruise having to meet with Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary to get permission to be able to film in the UK during the pandemic.

