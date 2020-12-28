THE ultimate tribute show will rock the Bushwacka on the Cabo Roig Strip

Three of Benidorm’s most popular tribute acts will be gracing the much-loved stage in the Bushwacka bar on Sunday, January 8 beginning at 8pm. The session will see Rod Stewart, Neil Diamond and The Eagles take to the stage in an unmissable concert.

-- Advertisement --



There is a dinner menu available on the night and due to the event’s high demand booking is essential. The Bushwacka bar promises a great line-up of live acts throughout the year and this sensational show is sure to get January off to a super start.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Ultimate Tribute Show”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.