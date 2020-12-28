SWEDEN proposes tough new ‘pandemic law’ which will give stronger lockdown powers

Sweden presented a temporary new ‘pandemic law’ on Monday, December 28 which, if passed by parliament, would come into effect on January 10 and would give officials the power to shut down shops, bars and restaurants as well as limiting the number of people permitted at social gatherings. Sweden has been widely criticised throughout the pandemic for opting for ‘softer’ measures.

The country, which has thus far opted out of lockdowns, is in the midst of a severe second wave of the pandemic, witnessing record numbers of new cases almost every week over the past two months.

“Those who violate restrictions that limit access to public places can be sentenced to a monetary fine,” Health Minister Lena Hallengren told a press conference.

