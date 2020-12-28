STORM BELLA Causes Delays To Dover Ferry Crossings as rough seas cause ferries to be cancelled



Storm Bella battered the South of England last night, with 70mph high winds and heavy rains and rough seas, causing ferry freight crossings from Dover to be cancelled overnight, as truckers queued in the hope of finally getting home again to the continent after many days stuck in the UK, with P&O eventually being able to open up the routes again this morning, but with 50-minute delays.

-- Advertisement --



With 15,000 Covid-19 tests being carried out, and only 35 testing positive, Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, has called on France to end its demand for truckers to be tested, and simply allow them all to go home, telling Sky News, “It was very inconvenient for everyone, and meant a lot of people missed their Christmases. I think that the whole thing has been rather unnecessary. I don’t think there was a good reason to close the border for more than two days”.

Shapps added, “We know that the EU Commission has said they don’t support this testing at borders for hauliers for one simple reason, lorry drivers have a much lower chance of having coronavirus than those in the rest of the population”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Storm Bella Causes Delays To Dover Ferry Crossings”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.