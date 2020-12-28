Storm Bella brings strong winds and huge waves to Asturias

STORM Bella brought winds of up to 125km/h and waves up to 10 metres tall to Asturias yesterday, December 27.

The storm also caused a building, which used to house a cinema, to collapse in Aviles, damaging several vehicles which were parked in the area. Fortunately, no-one was injured.

Other effects of the storm were less severe, but Christmas activities were suspended and parks were closed.

At one point, a set of traffic lights was blown down and fallen trees had to be removed from some roads in other parts of the Principality. Trains had to be cancelled due to damages to the tracks and fallen debris, and fishing boats remained in port, although this did not prevent them suffering serious damages.

The area remains on red alert today, especially in coastal areas, for high waves and strong winds.

Snow is expected at just 600m above sea level, with a covering of up to 10 centimetres expected above 1,000m.

The bad weather is expected to continue in Asturias until at least tomorrow, Tuesday, December 29.

