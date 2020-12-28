SpongeBob SquarePants and Hey Arnold! Animator and Director Dies

SPONGEBOB SquarePants and Hey Arnold! Animator and Director, Tuck Tucker, dies aged 59 leaving fans and colleagues to share tributes.

The sad passing of Tuck Tucker, who can include 1987 film Pinocchio and the Emperor of the Night, 1989’s The Little Mermaid’ in 1989 and animated TV shows Rugrats and The Simpsons as part of his earlier career work, was announced by his family on December 22.

Tucker’s family announced his death on Facebook, writing: “It is with a heavy and broken heart that the Tucker family announces the death of Tuck Tucker, father, husband, son, brother, and uncle. We know he was loved by all of those whom he met,” wrote one of his family members, Bailey Tucker.

Hey Arnold! creator Craig Bartlett shared a heartfelt tribute posted to Instagram, saying: “(He is) a good friend, the master of drafting, the endlessly funny, the great storyteller, the first person I contacted when I made Hey Arnold! Because he is a man who is very good at storyboarding, even the best I’ve ever met,” he wrote.

“I will always remember when he started working with his board, bringing my character to life. He is a hard worker who is very dedicated to his job. I was lucky to have worked with him for many years. He has always taught me. I miss him so much, my heart is so broken. Rest in peace, Tuck Tucker, “he added.

The animator and director worked on SpongeBob SquarePants from 2007 to 2014 and also wrote six episodes and became a storyboard artist for SpongeBob SquarePants the Movie in 2004.

One user of Twitter shared a photo and tribute after learning about Tucker’s death: “I’m just finding out about the passing of Tuck Tucker. I met him in 2009 when he was a special guest at Riverviews Artspace’s animation film festival. RIP to a talented animation director and storyboard artist from my hometown that inspired me and I highly respect.”

No cause of death was given.

