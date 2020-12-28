SPITTING IMAGE Co-Creator Martin Lambie-Naim Dies Aged 75, on Christmas Day

The co-creator of Spitting Image, Martin Lambie-Nairn, has died aged 75, on Christmas day, confirmed by his consultancy company, ML-N.

-- Advertisement --



He was a highly talented graphic designer, also the creator in 1982 of the original Channel 4 ‘animated blocks’ logo, but is best known for his invention of the satirical puppet show ‘Spitting Image’, launched in 1981, a show which at its peak boasted 15 million viewers each episode – even spawning a No1 hit song, ‘The Chicken Song’ – running from 1984 to 1996, before being revived again by Britbox in 2020, and his ML-N company designed the bubble logo used by the mobile phone company O2.

Lambie-Naim was also a creative consultant at the BBC for 12 years, where among other projects, he looked after a Blue Peter competition in 2012, to design the official emblem for the Queen’s diamond jubilee.

A statement released by ML-N said Martin was, “One of the leading graphic designers and creative directors of his generation. His exceptional work, kindness, and infectious creative spirit touched the lives of so many people. He will be hugely missed by everyone who had the privilege to work alongside him over the years”.

Another accolade came from Sir Jony Ive, the former Apple design chief, who said he was “fortunate that Lambie-Nairn had defined part of my visual landscape growing up”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spitting Image Co-Creator Martin Lambie-Naim Dies Aged 75”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.