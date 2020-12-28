Spain To Keep Register of People Who Refuse Vaccination

Spain Intends To Keep A Register of People Who Refuse Vaccination.

The Spanish Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, said on Monday, Dec. 28, that the Spanish authorities will keep a register of people refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The data will be shared with other European countries but will not be made public, he said. In an interview with the television channel La Sexta, Salvador Illa again stressed that the vaccination against the coronavirus, which began on Sunday, Dec. 27, in Spain as in many other EU countries, would not be made compulsory.

With regard to people who will not want to be vaccinated, “what we are going to do is a register which, moreover, will be shared with other European countries”, he continued, specifying that he was referring “to the people to whom were offered (to be vaccinated) and who, quite simply, refused it.”

“This is not a document that will be made public,” he said, adding that this file would be prepared “with the greatest respect for data protection.”

According to the latest study published last Monday by the Center for Sociological Investigation (CIS), a government-run polling institute, the proportion of Spaniards who do not want to be vaccinated has dropped dramatically, from 47% in November to 28 % in December. During the same period, the percentage of Spaniards who said they were ready to receive the vaccine increased from 36.8% to 40.5%.

Green Passes in Development to Allow Negative Test Brits Into Pubs, Schools and Work.

Spain, the Uk and France are all working on a ‘Green Pass’ system that will allow vaccinated people access to large events like football matches or concerts etc. An EU Green Pass looks likely to be developed soon that would be valid in all member states.

