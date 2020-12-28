Saudi Women’s Rights Activist Jailed For Nearly Six Years

SAUDI Arabian prominent women’s rights activist has been jailed for nearly six years

Prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been confined since May 2018 under Saudi Arabia’s highly controversial counterterrorism law, was sentenced on Monday, December 28 to five years and eight months behind bars for agitating for change, pursuing foreign agenda and using the internet to harm public order, according to national news site Sabq.

Al-Hathloul has 30 days to appeal the verdict, and the situation is expected to cause further tension with the US as president-elect Joe Biden has vowed to reverse Donald Trumps’ approach of allowing Saudi Arabia “a blank check to pursue a disastrous set of policies.”

“She was charged, tried and convicted using counter-terrorism laws,” her sister, Lina al-Hathloul, said in a statement. “My sister is not a terrorist, she is an activist. To be sentenced for her activism for the very reforms that MBS and the Saudi kingdom so proudly tout is the ultimate hypocrisy,” she said.

