RYANAIR Reportedly Negotiating To Buy Empty Slots Into Spanish Airports For 2021



Ryanair are reportedly negotiating with Spanish airport authorities about taking over the routes left empty by airlines who have gone out of business, such as Norwegian, Flybe, and Thomas Cook, who all had their own flight slots into Spanish airports.

Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s Chief Executive, told The Financial Times, “Somebody has to step up and take that capacity. I have never in my 30 years in the industry seen such a clean-out. The real seismic change from Covid will be the growth opportunities across Europe. They are much greater than after the financial crisis, or 9/11. The question is which airports are most commercial about re-growing their traffic quickly in summer 2021”.

O’Leary’s company, after reporting losses of €197m for the six months to September, has already taken over, from 2021, the 300 weekly slots left vacant at London Stanstead when Easyjet closed their base there, but of course, the future of all commercial airlines is in the hands of the Covid-19 vaccine, and how quickly it can be distributed, with O’Leary reported to say of the UK government, “Ultimately they will throw so much money at the vaccine they will get there fairly quickly. We have consistently been planning for a reasonably quick recovery and constantly disappointed, what has changed is the arrival of the vaccines. The issue for our industry is will the recovery be in May or August? We just don’t know”.

