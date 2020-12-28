REAL MADRID Reportedly Lining Up Shock Move For Phil Foden, hoping to entice him away from Manchester City

Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a shock move for Manchester City’s 20-year-old England prodigy, Phil Foden, believing they can steal him away as the player has started only one full Premiership match since October, even though he has had a huge impact in City’s Champion’s League group matches and qualification, domestically, it is just not happening for Foden.

The city coach, Pep Guardiola, was very vocal about his young player last season, reportedly telling the City hierarchy when David Silva moved on to Real Sociedad, that “When David said it was his last year, I told the board we have Phil, so we don’t have to invest”, and yet, again yesterday (Saturday), Foden only came on as a stoppage-time substitute in the win against Newcastle United.

If he is not getting game time then nobody could blame him for wanting to try his luck at one of Europe’s biggest clubs, who have a history of signing ‘Galacticos’.

