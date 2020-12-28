PSG Footballer Neymar Criticised For Holding A Christmas party For 500 People in a private house in Rio De Janeiro



Brazilian superstar Neymar has been heavily criticised by O Globo newspaper, after reportedly holding a 5-day party in a rented mansion in Mangaratiba, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, over Christmas, where apparently the 28-year-old built his own sound-proofed disco and invited 500 people, including his sister Rafaella Santos, and well-known influencer Camila Loures.

Guests were allegedly told they could not bring mobile phones to the party, and as yet, there has been no comment on social media from the PSG player, since his last post on Christmas day showing him with his family.

Augusto de Arruda Botelho, a human rights lawyer in Brazil, tweeted, “The idiot trophy for the day goes to Neymar for his five-day party”.

Currently, Brazil has the third-highest coronavirus infection rate in the world, behind the USA, and India, with a death toll of around 190,000.

Most Brazilian states have banned New Year celebrations, but Rio De Janeiro has not, and reportedly, many of Rio’s hotels are still busy, with Gilson Machado, the Brazilian Tourism Minister, according to The Guardian, stating that “Events need to happen”, adding, “It’s not possible to liberate mass crowding, but parties of up to 300 people, yes”.

