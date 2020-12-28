PRESIDENT TRUMP Finally Signs $900b Relief Package to help avert a federal government shutdown



President Donald Trump finally signed the $900 billion Covid-19 relief package on Sunday night, after days of refusing to cooperate, commenting, “I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed”.

Trump again voiced his displeasure at the low figure of $600 that was put forward to be paid to each American, wanting the figure to be $2000 each instead, but at least now the lawmakers have some breathing space to again debate whether this sum of $600 should be increased, with a vote due to take place on Monday, December 28, but widely expected to be defeated.

The signed deal will bring much-needed financial aid to individuals, businesses, and has also helped avoid a federal government shutdown, as well as funding unemployment benefits, money for the distribution of vaccines, relief payments to cash-starved families, with many people facing the real threat of being evicted from their homes through having no financial aid.

Several prominent senators on both sides voiced their relief at Trump’s signing the bill, with Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader saying, “The compromise bill is not perfect, but it will do an enormous amount of good for struggling Kentuckians and Americans across the country who need help now. I thank the President for signing this relief into law”.

Lawmakers had tried to pressurise the president into signing the legislation on Sunday immediately, to then allow Congress to make a follow-up of additional aid once the bill was put into operation, with the looming economic crisis across the country, and coronavirus spiralling out of control.

