Police deal a blow to large-scale drug trafficking in Axarquia

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Guardia Civil

THE Guardia Civil have arrested eight people and seized 1,535 kilos of hashish off the coast of Nerja.

The drugs were loaded onto a semi-rigid boat ready to be transported to Maro when police intercepted in a joint operation with OCON-SUR officers after being detected through SIVE (Integrated Surveillance System in the Strait).

When the boat was searched it was discovered to have a double bottom in which the 24 bales of drugs was stashed.


