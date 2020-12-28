Police deal a blow to large-scale drug trafficking in Axarquia.

THE Guardia Civil have arrested eight people and seized 1,535 kilos of hashish off the coast of Nerja.

The drugs were loaded onto a semi-rigid boat ready to be transported to Maro when police intercepted in a joint operation with OCON-SUR officers after being detected through SIVE (Integrated Surveillance System in the Strait).

When the boat was searched it was discovered to have a double bottom in which the 24 bales of drugs was stashed.

