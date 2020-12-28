THE Balearic Government has now revealed the 2021/2022 plans for the exhumation of graves in connection with the search for victims of the Spanish Civil War.

There will be work undertaken in cemeteries in five municipalities for the first time and these are Inca, Manacor, Santanyí, Selva and Son Danús with further searches taking place in the Son Coletes cemetery.

-- Advertisement --



An initial budget of €380,000 has been set and so far, in previous exhumations, the remains of 92 bodies have been found of which 25 have been positively identified as victims of the Franco regime.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Plans unveiled for new search for remains of Franco’s victims”.