Nursing Home Evacuated Following Forest Fire In Spain’s Granada

NURSING home evacuated in icy temperatures following a forest fire in Spain’s Granada

A huge forest fire on the southern slope of the Sierra Nevada in Granada broke out at around 7am on Monday, December 28. Gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour pushed black smoke clouds towards the Jubiley de Orgiva area, necessitating the evacuation of the Almegijar nursing home and forcing thirty people – 21 residents and 6 staff – out into the cold.

After receiving dozens of emergency calls, the Infoca fire service deployed thirty fire-fighters, along with technicians and environmental agents to the scene to attempt to extinguish the rapidly expanding blaze. Two Ministry aircraft were also deployed but had to be grounded after only forty minutes due to the treacherous weather conditions.

Emergency personnel are still battling with the blaze this lunch time (December 28) and medical personnel at the site, though no injuries have yet been reported.

