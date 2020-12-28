NHS Recruits 10,000 Medics To Administer Oxford Vaccine

NHS recruits 10,000 medics to administer the Oxford vaccine, which could be approved within days

The UK seems set to begin administering the Oxford Covid-19 jab imminently, as health bosses have gone on a massive recruitment drive and have been seen getting vaccination centres ready. A source told The Telegraph: ‘Tens of thousands of vaccinators and support staff have been recruited with the rollout planned for the first week in January.

‘At the moment, we are operationalising everything for the January 4 for the first Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs in arms,’ added the source.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said that approval of the Oxford vaccine could come as early as Monday, December 28, with enough doses available to vaccinate the most vulnerable to Covid within a few weeks. Britain has already purchased 100 million doses of the jab.

The welcome news comes as NHS bosses warned that services are at near-breaking point.

‘We’re seeing a real rise in the pressure for hospital services, but also other types of NHS services as well,” Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, told the BBC.

