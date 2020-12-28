Mountain Racing League Championship Comes to Orihuela

IT’S nearly time for the ultimate fitness test as the Mountain Racing League Championship trial season comes to Orihuela.

The 2021 trail season begins in Orihuela on Sunday, January 17, 2021, with the celebration of the 1st Test of the FEMECV 2021 Mountain Racing League.

Organisers of the event have lined up a great route, with minimum asphalt but high in wooded areas, aerial sections with spectacular views, demanding ramps and some very easy descent. Overall, a bit of everything.

The race will consist of two distances, Cadet-youth-junior and Absolute running the Melilla street exit, Montepinar de Orihuela Urbanisation with the cadets running for free and juniors costing €15 and the long trail, the absolute test costing €15.

The Mountain Racing League Championship will be staggering starts in 2 lots of 150 runners; and each lot, launching 50 runners every 5 minutes as the event organisers do everything in their power to follow COVID protocols.

Registration procedure: Through the www.mychip.es platform; with payment by POS.

The registration period ends on Thursday, January 7.

