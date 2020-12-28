MAXWELL NO BAIL

Ghislaine Maxwell (59) former girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been denied bail in a “shock for lawyers” ruling.

The British socialite is being held at a detention centre in Brooklyn new york and had offered 28 million dollars in bail security.

However, Judge Nathan was not convinced by this increased amount helped by her husband, Scott Borgerson.

Bail was denied with the explanation that “no conditions of release can reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance at future proceedings”, so despite the unprecedented amount offered Ghislaine Maxwell remains in detention.

The next date for a hearing, or possibly the beginning of the trial, will be in July 2021 and she will remain detained until then.

