Mallorca Film Commission has good 2020 despite Covid-19 and lockdown

THE Mallorca Film Commission, a department of the Mallorca Council managed by the Department of Tourism and Sports had a successful 2020 with more than 300 film or photo shoot applications.

The pandemic resulted in the postponement or suspension of audio-visual productions but by May, new rules concerning social distancing and measures to cover filming meant that Mallorca was one of the first locations in Spain to see a return of productions.

Although the majority of productions were on films, TV shows or commercials for Spanish consumption, there were also foreign companies visiting from Germany and the UK with BBC filming the Mallorca Files.

Up to €650,000 has been made available during the year to help encourage new production on the Island.

