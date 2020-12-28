Machete-wielding man sent to prison

A MAN was arrested in Castellon on Christmas Day after threatening people with a 35-centimetre machete and telling them he would kill them.

The National Court has sent the man, who is a close relative of a member of ISIS who lived in Castellon and was also shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ when making the threats, to prison.

The Moroccan man was arrested after several passers-by reported death threats in the main street of Castellon and officers from the Provincial Citizen Security Brigade attended the scene.

The police found that he had a criminal record, including crimes of sexual abuse of minors and that he was closely related to a former residents of Castellon who travelled to Syria to join ISIS.

Police searched his home and seized electronic devices which are being analysed by experts in the fight against terrorism.

