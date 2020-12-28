Long COVID Leaving People with Everyday Things Smelling ‘Disgusting’

LONG COVID is leaving some people with everyday things smelling ‘disgusting’, and finding even their favourite drinks ‘unbearable’.

Many people have heard of COIVD-19 affecting the sense of smell, and lack of smell is now listed as a COVID-19 symptom. But there is yet another twist to COVID-19, and long COVID patients are suffering from everyday things smelling disgusting and apparently smelling of burning or like fish. Nirmal Kumar, professor and ENT surgeon, has found that healthcare workers and also the young are having this long COVID symptom called parosmia.

Kumar said, “This morning I saw two patients with parosmia. One said they could smell fish in place of any other scent, and the other can smell burning when there is no smoke around.

“Both are healthcare workers, and we think there is increased incidence in young people and also in healthcare workers because of exposure to the virus in hospitals.”

Lynn Corbett originally lost her sense of smell with COVID-19, and the previous ‘coffee addict’ now cannot stand the smell of coffee and says the smell is ‘unbearable’.

