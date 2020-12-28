Lonely Italian man calls police on Christmas Day

AN Italian man, 94, called the police on Christmas Day because he felt alone.

Fiorenzo lives in Vergato, near Bolonia, and on Christmas Day, he called the Carabinieri to ask someone to come round to his house and raise a toast with him because he didn’t want to be alone.

According to Italian national daily La Repubblica, he said “I’m on my own at home. There’s nothing wrong with me, I just want someone to toast with on Christmas Day. If there is an officer available, could he come round for 10 minutes because I’m alone?”

Officers went to his house, where he was waiting for them and told them anecdotes from his long and interesting life. The officers chatted to him, raised a toast, and then organised a videocall with some of his relatives.

The next day, they went to visit him again and gave him a photo of them together as a souvenir. The elderly man said he was extremely “moved” by the behaviour of the police officers.

