London’s Burning: Fire Brigade Races to Westminster Fire for False Alarm

LONDON’S Burning: City’s Fire Brigade races to Westminster after pictures of a ‘fire’ surfaced on Twitter showing smoke billowing from the Houses of Parliament, thankfully though, it was a false alarm.

The London Fire has been called after it appeared that smoke was rising from the Commons, hours after EU Member States unanimously approve post-Brexit trade deal.

The London Fire Brigade dispatched at least three fire trucks and seven firefighters after a member of the public called the emergency service.

One user of Twitter posted a picture stating: “Worrying scenes as smoke rises from the Palace of Westminster.

“No further information on the incident but LFB don’t seem overly concerned.

“Hopefully nothing to worry about.”

However, after some Twitter users speculated that Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have been trying to burn the books, a statement from the London Fire Brigade read: “Thanks for getting in touch. There is no fire at the Palace of Westminster.

“Normal venting of steam was seen by a member of the public who called the fire brigade.”

However, “due to the cold weather, it seems the steam looks more prominent than usual but it is a routine procedure done regularly.”

A tweet from the Brigade read: “Firefighters were called to reports of smoke coming from some flats on Parliament Square in Westminster this morning. The smoke was caused by a generator starting up.”

An insider said: “the incident was all over within 20 mins.”

We will keep you informed if there are any changes to the situation, however, it appears to have been a false alarm.

